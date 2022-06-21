Man imitates how his cute pet doggo sits. Watch her reaction

For people who have pets in their house, be it dogs or cats, their body language and behaviour becomes quite a source of amusement for their humans. And looking at how adorable these little munchkins are, just existing and sitting around, many people can barely stop themselves from observing them on a daily basis. And that is exactly the case in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and shows how a man tries to imitate how his cute dog sits.

The video opens to show Skye the dog, who is described as the “CEO of cross paws” in the bio of the Instagram page that is dedicated to her and her dog sibling. She can be seen sitting on a sofa and sitting down as she crosses her paws and looks into the camera. Her human also does the same and asks her if that is how they will be sitting henceforth.

At the end of the video she even gives her human her paw and this has made everyone smile from cheek to cheek and will likely have the same effect on you as well. The video has been shared on Instagram on the page named @lifewithkleekai that has over 1.8 lakh followers.

Watch the cute dog video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on June 10 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at her poise. It has also received more than 1.36 lakh likes on it so far.

An Instagram user hilariously observes, “She didn't even look at you when she gave you her paw” “I channel my inner Skye everyday! Unbothered and elegant!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Gorgeous girl.”

