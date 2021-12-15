Man in Siberia plays violin for a kid. Watch wonderful video

The videos involving people playing music are often incredible to watch. They not just amuse you but at time sooth you too. Just like this clip that shows a man playing violin for a kid. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you mesmerised. You can also end up watching it more than once.

A Redditor shared the video with the caption, “Serbian man playing the violin for a child.” The video shows exactly that. It opens to show the musician, the kid and a person accompanying the little one standing on a snow-filled ground. Within moments, the man starts playing a melodious tune and the kid, sitting on a stroller, thoroughly enjoys it.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,100 upvotes and counting. It has also gathered various reactions.

“Wonderful sight,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster shared, “Was even better live, I woke up to his music this morning.”

“Little bud is clearly having fun. That encounter probably made the musician's day,” expressed another. “This piece of music warms my heart,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

