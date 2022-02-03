Man interprets football match for his visually impaired friend. Watch

A video showcasing the bond of friendship between two men has won people’s hearts. Posted on the Instagram page goodnews_movement, the video is absolutely heartwarming to watch. There is a chance that the clip will leave you emotional too.

“Cesar interpreted the game for his friend Carlos who is blind. Cesar guides his friend's hands at every move and goal. Cesar is Colombian; Carlos Honduran—but they both celebrate Honduras' goal in this video. Colombia won this friendly match earlier this month 2-1. These friends love enjoying the games together,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Beautiful,” wrote singer Ricky Martin while reacting to the video. “This defines love on every level,” posted another. “Oh my gosh! My heart and my teary eyes!” expressed a third. “This is what life is all about,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

