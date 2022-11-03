Man ironing his daughter's dolls clothes will leave you in splits. Watch

Many people often share videos of their toddlers doing all sorts of things. From playing around to acting like adults, all their little things never fail to amuse us. Recently, a video of a child and her father is going viral on the internet. In a video shared by Instagram user @ortizfamily275, you can see a girl on the bed, while on her opposite side, her father can be seen ironing her dolls clothes. When their mom enters the room, she tells him that she has been folding everyone's clothes since morning, so why is her husband ironing the dolls clothes. Then her husband looks over to their daughter and tells her that she has asked him to do that.

Later, she says that he needs to stop doing this and help her out. To this, her husband replies by saying that he needs to do this first.

Take a look at the video below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.3 million times and has 93,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Baby girl got her daddy wrapped around her little finger." A second person said, "baby girl got her daddy wrapped around her little finger." "She a daddy's princess I just love this family," added a third. A fourth person said, "Very cute dad and controlling daughter."

