Man lets mom shoot his video while he does football tricks. Result is hilarious

Parents are their kid’s biggest supporters. When people have to make videos showcasing their talent like dancing or playing, they often turn to their parents for holding a camera. While parents may indulge us and try their best to shoot videos, the end result isn’t always that good but it is adorable to see nevertheless. Like this video of a man who is a football freestyler. He gave his phone to his mom so she could record him showing some tricks but the end result of the video is hilarious.

The video was posted by Aarish Ansari, a football freestyler, on his Instagram account on April 28. The video has got more than 4.4 million views so far, making it really viral. “Mom is the best videographer,” says the text on the video. The video shows the man performing a few tricks with the football while his mom is shooting the video. The woman is seen putting in quite an effort into the shoot but the end result is really hilarious. The woman shot the video on the selfie camera and ended up recording her own reactions which are adorable to watch.

“Does Bollywood need a cameraperson?” says the caption of the video.

“She is giving the expressions as if she is happily recording uh....so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “Why moms are always cute,” wrote another. “So relatable,” said a third.

