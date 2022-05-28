Man makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30, texts dad. His reaction sparks laughter

Funny stories detailing how some dads send texts to their children that read more like a formal message and less like an informal chat with their kids are often posted on the Internet. In fact, several people have mentioned how their dad would reply in a rather formal manner even when they’re reacting to a big achievement of their children. This viral post highlights one such reaction by a dad after his son texted him about him making it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harish Uthayakumar shared the incident on Twitter. Uthayakumar, along with Shreyans Sancheti were mentioned on the list for starting “BlueLearn in 2020 as a Telegram community for students to seek answers to questions”, according to an article published by Forbes. The article also explains that “BlueLearn claims to have 85,000 students from 4,000 schools using its platform. ”

“Drop some (thumbs up) in the chat,” he wrote and shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat. The texts appearing on the screenshot start with a thumbs up emoticon from his father. The next text, also from him, is a question asking Uthayakumar if he had lunch. Uthayakumar answers the question by writing “not yet” following which he shares a picture that shows him featured on Forbes. To this comes his dad’s reaction to the big news. We won’t give away more, so take a look at tweet below to see how he reacted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 1,500 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Literally every dad's keyboard be like,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yeh sab theek hain but Sharma ji ka ladka TCS me job kar raha,” joked another. “Your dad be like: Ye sab to thik hai, mid sem mein kitna aaya?” shared a third. “Wow! Good luck mate hoping more from u,” praised a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this interaction between a father and his son?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON