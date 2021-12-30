Man pays off mother-in-law’s mortgage as a gift. Watch her emotional reaction

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories that may make you say ‘who is cutting onions’, here is a clip showcasing a mother-in-law’s reaction to her son-in-law paying off her home loan. What is interesting in this wholesome tale is it all started with a sports card of an American footballer Patrick Mahomes.

Instagram user with the handle name Cardboard preacher posted the video. The video opens to explain how he has been collecting sports card of the players for years and often sell them in exchange for money. Recently he did the same and decided to spend his earnings for his mother-in-law’s special gift because she is a “selfless, caring and generous” woman. The video ends to show the woman crying out of happiness on receiving the gift.

Take a look at the video that may leave you reaching for a box of tissue papers:

The video has been posted about three days ago. Since then, it has received several reactions and one from the player himself. He reacted to the post with a heart emoticon. Many others shared the same emoji to showcase their reactions.

“How amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “What an amazing son-in-law you are,” posted another. “This is amazing! Incredible story,” posted a third.

