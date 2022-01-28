Man plays flute for raven, bird sings along with him. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show members of the corvid family, like ravens and crows, showcasing signs of intelligence. Case in point, this clip shared on Reddit that shows a raven singing along with a man playing a flute. The video, which has gone viral, has left people stunned. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“A man playing a flute while his raven sings along with him,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video shows exactly that. Though it is unknown when and where the video was captured, it has now won people’s hearts.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share several comments.

“The more videos of Ravens I see, the more I wish I could be a friend to one...,” wrote a Reddit user. “Made my day! Wow!” commented another. 'The video ended so soon," expressed a third. “How does a bird have a better voice than me,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

