Man posts pic of Parle-G Kismi biscuit on Twitter, netizens want one right away

Childhood memories are incomplete without the candies we have sucked on and shared with friends and family. And Parle's Kismi candy is one such tasty treat. But do you know that they also have biscuits that come in almost similar packing? Yes, you read that right. The brand sells 'dal chini cinnamon' biscuits, and according to a Twitter user, it tastes 'perfect' with a cup of tea.

"How have I only just found out about Kismi biscuits?? An absolute revelation! Basically the lovechild of Parle-G and Biscoff. With a cup of tea, perfection," he wrote while sharing a picture.

Take a look at his post right here:

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the share has gathered more than 1,500 likes and several retweets. It has also received a flurry of comments from people who are excited about this revelation.

"Yeah it's good, you should also try the Royale, it's normal Parle-G...," posted an individual with an image. "25 years of living in India and i was today years old about this thing even existing!!" commented another. "What?! I need to try these..! New to me, too!" shared a third. "Ed, this is sacrilege! Kismi is the best thing ever…." expressed a fourth.

