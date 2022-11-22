Home / Trending / Man posts pic of Parle-G Kismi biscuit on Twitter, netizens want one right away

Man posts pic of Parle-G Kismi biscuit on Twitter, netizens want one right away

Published on Nov 22, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Netizens are excited about this revelation and want to taste the Parle-G Kismi biscuit that comes in 'dal chini cinnamon' flavour right away.

The image shows Parle-G Kismi biscuit. (Twitter/@edanderson101)
The image shows Parle-G Kismi biscuit. (Twitter/@edanderson101)
ByArfa Javaid

Childhood memories are incomplete without the candies we have sucked on and shared with friends and family. And Parle's Kismi candy is one such tasty treat. But do you know that they also have biscuits that come in almost similar packing? Yes, you read that right. The brand sells 'dal chini cinnamon' biscuits, and according to a Twitter user, it tastes 'perfect' with a cup of tea.

"How have I only just found out about Kismi biscuits?? An absolute revelation! Basically the lovechild of Parle-G and Biscoff. With a cup of tea, perfection," he wrote while sharing a picture.

Take a look at his post right here:

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the share has gathered more than 1,500 likes and several retweets. It has also received a flurry of comments from people who are excited about this revelation.

"Yeah it's good, you should also try the Royale, it's normal Parle-G...," posted an individual with an image. "25 years of living in India and i was today years old about this thing even existing!!" commented another. "What?! I need to try these..! New to me, too!" shared a third. "Ed, this is sacrilege! Kismi is the best thing ever…." expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

