Man pranks doggos with a German Shepherd mask. Watch their hilarious reaction

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how two pet dogs reacted when their human wore a German Shepherd mask in order to prank them.
Screengrab from the video that shows two dogs' hilarious reaction when their human wears a German Shepherd mask to prank them. (instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:43 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show humans pranking their pets, be it cats or dogs, are always quite hilarious to watch. The moments in which these pets go absolutely bonkers after being pranked, are the parts of these videos that definitely can’t be missed. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment between two cute pet dogs and their human.

The video opens to show the man facing the camera and explaining that he will now be pranking his dogs. Viewers soon get to know that he will be doing so with the help of a dog mask that looks like the face of a German Shepherd dog. After he wears the mask, his dogs come into the room and simply freak out for a few seconds. This is exactly when they start barking endlessly.

“Get da hecc outta my house,” reads the caption accompanying this video, in doggo language. The video is thoroughly entertaining to watch and by the end of it, one can see that the man takes his mask off and looks at his dogs. This is when the dogs calm down and affectionately lick his face.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

The dog video was posted on Instagram around five hours ago and has gone viral since then. It has received more than five lakh views and several comments from dog lovers on Instagram.

“They know it’s their human. Look at the tail,” commented an Instagram user. “The husky is calm, no reaction. He is smart,” posted another individual. “It’s always the white one,” pointed out a third, followed by a laughing face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?

