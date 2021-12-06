Man proposes to his girlfriend on a beach and their doggo can't keep calm. Watch

The videos that show pets participating and partaking in the joys of their humans’ lives are always a hit on social media. This video shows exactly that emotion from a cute Golden Retriever dog called Sonny who just couldn't stop its excitement when its human proposed to his girlfriend for marriage.

Posted on the Instagram page of Good News Dog, this video shows that a man had taken his girlfriend and their pet dog on a beach for a day out. He had put the camera on self-timer mode and pretended like the three of them needed to pose for a photograph. His girlfriend was obviously under this impression and as soon as she was seen striking a pose, the man went down on his knees.

This was the exact moment when their pet dog Sonny had the brilliant idea of getting the zoomies. If you’re not familiar with what ‘zoomies’ are, it is just doggo language for excitedly and somewhat repetitively running around for a while to calm themselves down. “The dog’s reaction makes this even better,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute dog video.

Watch the adorable reaction from the doggo below:

Posted some nine hours ago on the social networking app, this video has garnered more than 79,000 likes and several comments from dog lovers around the world. They celebrated this new beginning for the couple and couldn't stop ‘aww’ing at the dog’s reaction.

“That was an immediate yes from Sonny,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Dogs always know the vibe!”, posted another. “This might be the best thing I’ve seen all year,” confessed a third. “Pupper was so happy for mom and dad!”, posted a fourth. “Beautiful, and clearly pup approved,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?