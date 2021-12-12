Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man records video while riding without helmet, UP Police rewards him with challan
trending

Man records video while riding without helmet, UP Police rewards him with challan

UP Police took to Twitter to share the video of the man who was riding without helmet while recording and received a challan.
The image is taken from the video posted by UP Police.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“When you are behind the wheels. Never make Reels,” this is the message UP Police is sharing in their latest advisory. What is interesting is the video they shared while putting forth the information. There is a possibility that their share will make you chuckle too. In the video, they showcased how a person recording Reels while riding without helmet was awarded with a challan.

“Driven by social media likes, throwing caution to the winds while driving can lead to the end of your ‘story’ forever! Drive Safe, Stay Safer,” they tweeted. The share is complete with the hashtags #SafetyFirst and #HelmetProtects.

The video by UP Police opens to show the man riding his bike while lip syncing to the lines of the song Ek Ladki Chahiye Lyrics. The video also shows the action the department took regarding the matter. The clip ends with the man in question sharing how he was unaware that he is breaking the rules and also that he has paid the fine. The video is funny to watch because of the pun-filled comments used by the department.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The tweet was shared by UP Police a day ago and since then, it has gathered more than 1,700 likes. The video has also accumulated nearly 25,000 views.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by UP Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up police twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP