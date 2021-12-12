Man records video while riding without helmet, UP Police rewards him with challan

“When you are behind the wheels. Never make Reels,” this is the message UP Police is sharing in their latest advisory. What is interesting is the video they shared while putting forth the information. There is a possibility that their share will make you chuckle too. In the video, they showcased how a person recording Reels while riding without helmet was awarded with a challan.

“Driven by social media likes, throwing caution to the winds while driving can lead to the end of your ‘story’ forever! Drive Safe, Stay Safer,” they tweeted. The share is complete with the hashtags #SafetyFirst and #HelmetProtects.

The video by UP Police opens to show the man riding his bike while lip syncing to the lines of the song Ek Ladki Chahiye Lyrics. The video also shows the action the department took regarding the matter. The clip ends with the man in question sharing how he was unaware that he is breaking the rules and also that he has paid the fine. The video is funny to watch because of the pun-filled comments used by the department.

Take a look at the video:

Driven by social media likes, throwing caution to the winds while driving can lead to the end of your ‘story’ forever!



Drive Safe, Stay Safer#SafetyFirst#HelmetProtects pic.twitter.com/mWN3f5Xhbq — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 11, 2021

The tweet was shared by UP Police a day ago and since then, it has gathered more than 1,700 likes. The video has also accumulated nearly 25,000 views.

