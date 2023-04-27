Man removes old tub, find huge snake hiding under it
The pictures of a man finding a snake after removing an old tub were posted on Facebook.
People who are providing junk removal services often come across different things that can range from being unusual to scary. Just like this person working with Pop & Son's Junk Removal encountered while removing an old tub. After removing the tub, he came face to face with a huge snake that was beneath it. A post about the incident that was shared on Facebook has left people intrigued.
“Hot tub removal in Pelham this morning along with a slithery surprise! The eastern grey rat snake was removed from the woods behind the property! 1st snake of 2023 on a job,” reads the caption posted along with the images. An update on the same thread also has a quote from the person who removed the tub. He explained how he didn’t notice the slithery creature at first and was standing right beside it. “Funny thing is I was standing where the green spots were when we flipped it up on its side. I was messing with a salamander with my feet for a good minute before realising this guy was even right beside me. Whew,”
Also Read: Snake lunges at zookeeper, almost bites his face. Watch scary video
Take a look at the post:
The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.
Here’s how Facebook users reacted:
“That’s a big boy,” posted a Facebook user. “Be careful out there,” commented another. “All in a day’s work!!” joked a third. “Thank you for rescuing the snake!” wrote a fourth.