Man rides a bike with a cat sitting on his shoulder. Video prompts mixed reactions

Are you someone who loves watching videos of cats or dogs? Then you may have seen the clips that show the pet babies taking a ride with their pet parents. One such video was recently shared on Twitter. However, the clip has sparked a debate among people as it shows a cat perched on the shoulder of a man riding a bike.

The video opens to show a man riding a bike with a cat sitting on top of his shoulder. As the video progresses, another surprise is revealed. Turns out, there’s another cat sitting in front of the bike. Both the cats are seen riding with the man with absolute ease.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet accumulated nearly 5,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. While some shared they loved the video, others raised concerns about the safety of the cats.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Omg. Gave me anxiety,” posted a Twitter user. “If this is not thug life what is,” joked another. “This action puts everyone's life on the road in danger,” expressed a third. “Seriously, it's risky on the highway,” joined another. “Bravest cats,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?