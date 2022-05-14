Man risks his life to save kid hanging from the 8th floor window of a building. Watch

A man is being hailed as a hero by many after a video showing him saving the life of a toddler was shared online. The video shows an incident that took place in Kazakhstan. The man saw a kid hanging from the 8th floor of a building and acted quickly to rescue her.

Good News Movement posted the video with a detailed caption on Instagram. They wrote how he was strolling with his friend when he noticed the toddler and without thinking much, he sprang into action with only one goal in mind – to save the life of the little one.

“Sabit Shontakbaev was walking with a friend yesterday to work when he saw a dangling toddler holding on for her life from a window on the 8th floor of a building. Immediately Sabit rushed into the building and ran up, getting access to the apartment below. He then made his way to the window,” they shared. The caption also contains a quote from the brave man.

“Sabit said: ‘I did not have a safety harness so my friend held my legs. At that moment I didn’t think about anything, I just wanted to help the child.’ Sabit insists he is not a hero and humbly left the scene as he was late to work,” they explained.

The post ends with a little more information about the heroic man and how he was awarded for his actions. “Sabit who has 4 kids of his own was awarded a medal by the city’s deputy emergency minister. Local media reported that he was also awarded a 3-bedroom apartment & tv. Turns out he had been living alone, working in Nur-Sultan to send money home to his family – who were in Kyzlorda. The new apartment means his family, which includes his three daughters and a son, can join him in the city. You're a true hero, Sabit!” they added.

Take a look at the video that shows the man bravely saving the kid while risking his own life:

The video has been shared about one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received a like from actor Anushka Sharma. People couldn’t stop praising and thanking the man.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote an Instagram user. “My heart almost stopped watching this. This man was on the right place at the right time. Glad to hear he was well compensated. This child was born again,” posted another. “He was risking his own life to save the little one!! We have angels on earth!” expressed a third. “Like a real life Spiderman!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

