Man singing Tere Naam’s Kyo Kisi Ko song is making people nostalgic. Watch

Even two decades after its release, Tere Naam still has a high recall value and is considered among Salman Khan’s best films. Helmed by Satish Kaushik and written by Bala and Jainendra Jain, the film is based on a real-life incident. Although the film was a moderate affair at the box office, its songs were a chartbuster. Many still tune into the songs and hum them. Now, the film’s director Satish Kaushik shared a Tere Naam-related post, taking people down memory lane. In it, one can see a scrap collector singing a hit song from the film Tere Naam starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles.

“What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years. Proud of this film,” wrote Satish Kaushik while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows a scrap collector singing Kyo Kisi Ko in a euphonious voice while holding a mic, and it is bound to make you nostalgic. The song in question was penned by Sameer, beautifully composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and soulfully sung by Udit Narayan.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 48,700 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected close to 2,000 likes. Many even posted their thoughts in the comments section. While some requested a re-release of the film, others praised the raw talent.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“Thankuuuuuuuu for this gem sir. Ab ho sake to re-release krwa do ek baar (please re-release this picture if possible),” expressed an individual. “Re-release it sir!!!” requested another. “Wow,” commented a third. “Simply awesome,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “Voice.” “Nostalgic,” joined a sixth with a heart emoticon.

