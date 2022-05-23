Man sings a song for his puppy so she can sleep. Video is adorable to watch

Dogs are such adorable pets that quickly become the centre of attention of everyone in a family. People who keep dogs as pets love to spoil them and treat them like kids. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man singing a song for his little pup to make her fall asleep. The video is really adorable and may make you go aww.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account misskelly.thebeagle on May 5. It has got more than a million views so far, making it viral. “I love when dad sings,” says the text on the video along with a heart emoji. The clip shows the man singing a Hindi song to make the beagle puppy sleep. As the man is singing the song by looking at his mobile, the puppy is sleeping peacefully on his lap and it’s adorable to watch.

“Can say I like music,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“You are such a lovely family, God bless you and your little dog!” commented an Instagram user. “Can’t stop watching again and again. I really feel so calm and happy to see this video,” wrote another individual. A third commented, “Ohh so cute made my day,” along with heart emojis.

The dog in the video is named Miss Kelly. She is five months old and has more than 3,400 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video of the man singing for his dog?