Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man sits on car’s bonnet for stunt, Mumbai Police uses video to post advisory
trending

Man sits on car’s bonnet for stunt, Mumbai Police uses video to post advisory

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the advisory involving the video showing a man sitting on car’s bonnet for stunt.
The image is taken from the video posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you regularly use social media? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the video involving a car and two men. The video shows one of the men driving the car and the other one sitting on the bonnet. Mumbai Police has now taken to Twitter to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter. Their post is complete with a clip.

“Don't Dare This Devil's Act. They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location and landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 and 336,” Mumbai Police wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the stunt. It then goes on to show the two men admitting their mistakes and apologising. Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered various comments. While some appreciated Mumbai Police, others showcased their displeasure about the stunt.

“How few people take their LIFE for granted... sad to see this,” wrote an Instagram user. “How is the josh now,” sarcastically asked another. “More power to you Mumbai Police,” expressed a third. “Mumbai Police at its best,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram mumbai police
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP