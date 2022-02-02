Man sits on car’s bonnet for stunt, Mumbai Police uses video to post advisory

Do you regularly use social media? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the video involving a car and two men. The video shows one of the men driving the car and the other one sitting on the bonnet. Mumbai Police has now taken to Twitter to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter. Their post is complete with a clip.

“Don't Dare This Devil's Act. They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location and landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 and 336,” Mumbai Police wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the stunt. It then goes on to show the two men admitting their mistakes and apologising. Take a look:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered various comments. While some appreciated Mumbai Police, others showcased their displeasure about the stunt.

“How few people take their LIFE for granted... sad to see this,” wrote an Instagram user. “How is the josh now,” sarcastically asked another. “More power to you Mumbai Police,” expressed a third. “Mumbai Police at its best,” posted a fourth.

