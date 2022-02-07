Man slips and falls on Delhi Metro tracks, CISF personnel saves his life. Watch

A video of a policeman saving a man’s life was recently posted on the official Twitter handle of CISF. The incident took place at Delhi’s Shahdara Metro Station. The cop is now being hailed as hero by many. There is a chance that after seeing the video you will do the same too.

“A passenger namely Mr Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a man slipping and falling down on tracks. Within moments, a few CISF personnel standing on the opposite platform start moving towards the man. Finally, one of them gets down on the tracks to help the man in trouble.

Take a look at the video that shows how the CISF personnel saved the man’s life:

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 26,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed about 1,700 likes. People posted various comments to praise the CISF personnel who rescued the man and saved his life.

“Kudos to the CISF personnel who went beyond his duty and saved the person... Salute to CISF and the brave officer,” wrote a Twitter user. “Appreciate the timely help. I think the person was using mobile and walking. Kindly do not do such things when one is walking near railway tracks,” posted another. “Kudos to CISF personnel for saving precious life. Message to all- keep mobile in the pocket while on the move and be safe,” expressed a third.

