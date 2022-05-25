Man slips while performing backflip, worried dog rushes to help him. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show dogs rushing in to help their pet parents whenever they’re in trouble. There is now a latest inclusion to that category. Posted on Instagram, this video shows what a dog does when his human slips while performing a backflip.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on a grass-covered ground with his human standing a few feet apart from him. The person is seen looking directly at the camera and performing a backflip. The man almost aces the activity but slips and momentarily loses his balance towards the end. Almost instantly, the dog gets up and rushes towards him. The video ends with the pooch hugging its human.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the Malamute dog named Hugo. “My dog is as worried,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has also accumulated more than 2.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled various comments.

“Oh so sweet that he was concerned,” shared an Instagram user. “Nice dog,” posted another. “Aww he loves you so much,” commented a third. “What a precious pupper,” expressed a fourth. “That is so sweet... What a cutie!,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?