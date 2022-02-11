Man squeezes through tiny opening in the ground. Viral video may make your heart race faster

“That’s a nope for me,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while reacting to this video of a man entering a cave in the ground. After seeing the video that shows the man doing that by entering through a tiny opening, you may also be inclined to say the same. Also, this is definitely not one of the videos that someone with claustrophobia should watch.

The video was originally posted on TikTok last year, reports Yahoo life. The original poster, identified as Ethan, also shared and advisory. “Do not attempt. Done in [the] company of cave rescue class professional cavers,” he added. The video has now created a storm on Twitter after being re-shared on the platform by an individual. “Excuse me…what?!?” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a man standing while looking at the camera and smiling. Within moments, he walks forward and stands in front of a small opening in the ground. What happens next is the man squeezing himself into the hole.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with lots of emotions:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than two million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I just passed out watching this,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’m not terribly claustrophobic, but unless there is a giant freaking cave on the other side of that little hole, no freaking way,” posted another. “I have never related to a fellow human being less,” expressed another. “That’s a nope for me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?