Man starts randomly dancing in front of his dog, pooch joins in. Watch

The Internet is filled with various trends that people take part in with their pet dogs. Amid them is bark at your dog where people capture the reactions of the pooches after randomly barking at them. Those are the video that are interesting to watch. This post, however, shares how there is even a better trend than barking at one's dog, it is randomly dancing in front of their fur babies.

"'Dance with your dog' is much more wholesome than the 'bark at your dog' trend. I'm here for it!" reads the caption shared with the video on Reddit.

The video opens to show a man and his dog sitting on a couch. A text is also appearing on the screen that reads, “Randomly dance in front of your dog.” The video then goes on to show the man doing exactly that. Within moments of the man grooving to a peppy tune, the dog joins in to showcase its moves too.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a smile:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 26,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments. Many expressed how they would love to try out this trend with their fur babies.

“Agree! This is such a pure wholesome! This one really made my day and thank you so much for that!” wrote a Reddit user. “That dog literally got out of their seat and jumped around! Adorable,” commented another. “I love that dogs are just ready to party in almost any situation at the drop of a hat,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?