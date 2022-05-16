Man takes grandkids to beach to collect seashells. Does something really sweet

Childhood is considered to be the most special time of a person’s life. It is a time when one makes unforgettable memories with their parents that will stay with them for life. Often times, parents do something for their kids to make something really special which the kids don’t have any idea about. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man taking his grandkids to the beach. What the man does for them is really adorable and heart-melting to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man used to take his kids to the beach and tell them to collect seashells. While the kids used to go around looking for seashells, the man threw beautiful shells on the beach that he had purchased from a souvenir shop for the kids to find. The woman finally got to know the secret of her father when she is 32 years old. “My dad would take us seashell hunting growing up. I was 32 years old before he revealed his secret. He goes to the souvenir shop to purchase a bag full of beautiful shells. He plants the shells for us to find. And now he does the same for his grandkids. He always made adventures fantastical, and I am still learning the extent of it,” says the text on the video. The video shows the children getting excited to find the seashells on the beach which their grandfather discreetly threw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by a woman named Mikki Malkovitch on her Instagram account on April 3. It has got more than 2,500 views.

“Get the tissues ready,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“You had a great childhood,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so pure and precious,” wrote another. “So uplifting in these tough times for me thank you,” said a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming gesture of the man?