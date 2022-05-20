Man talks to squirrels while feeding them. Heartwarming video amazes people

Pet parents or even those who love animals often find themselves talking to the adorable creatures. Just like this man does in this super sweet video. Shared on Instagram, the clip showcases the man talking to two squirrels while feeding them. What, however, has won people over is the polite way in which he talks to the animals.

The man named Derrick Downey Jr posted the video on his Instagram page. “Simple things always mean the most to me. Give me all the experiences of what nature has to offer and I’m good,” he shared along with the video.

The video opens to show the man sitting on ground with one squirrel standing beside him and eating. He is seen talking to the other one and asking it to look at him instead of the camera. We won’t give away all the fun the video shows, so take a look at the video.

The video has been posted about four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated severalviews and the numbers are quickly increasing. The heartwarming video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I’ll never be over this lol,” actor Loren Lott posted while reacting to the video. “Best squirrel dad ever!” wrote chef Gabrielle Reyes.

“Hahahahaha omg this is sooo adorable babe I love this!!!” expressed a third. “This is beautiful,” commented a fourth. “Oh now you’re Doctor Dolittle,” exclaimed a fifth. “I love this,” shared a sixth. A few others too expressed the same notion.

A day ago, he also posted a video showcasing his reaction to the video going viral. Take a look at the way he celebrates and don’t forget to turn up the volume.

What are your thoughts on the video?