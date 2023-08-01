Man teaches hoop trick to cat by bribing it with treats. Watch

Pet parents often teach their furry companions tricks, whether it’s a simple command like sit or stand or a more impressive feat like fetch. These tricks not only provide fun and entertainment for both the pet and its human, but they also help with obedience and bonding. Now, a video capturing a pet parent teaching his cat a hoop trick has gone viral on social media. The video might even inspire you to try your hands at it. The image shows the pet parent teaching a hoop trick to the cat. (Instagram/@azia_and_ryan)

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by digital creator Ryan Pittman. “Thomp time,” reads the caption accompanying the video. The video shows Pittman teaching a hoop trick to her cat named Azia. He uses a treat to entice Azia to jump through the hoop. After several successful attempts, he finally rewards his cat with treats.

Watch the video that captures Azia doing the trick here:

The cute cat clip was shared on July 20 on Instagram. It has since collected over 11.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also accumulated a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this clip of the cat performing a trick:

“Bro kept tricking it one more time. Lol,” posted an individual. Another added, “She said: Bro, just give me the damn treat already.” “I was crying because of depression, I saw this, and I forgot all the pain,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Woah! Such a skilled kitty.” “If it were my cat he would attack me and get the treat,” commented a fifth. A sixth joined, “So talented.” Many in the comments section unanimously wrote, “Give her the damn treat.”

