Man tries to read a book as his cat and dog keep distracting him. Watch video

Your pets can motivate you to live your life a little better and with a lot more joy but they can also be a source of uninterrupted distraction! This video posted on Reddit shows a man sitting on a couch and trying his best to concentrate while reading a book. But in a twist of fate, his pet cat and dog have different plans for him.

The video opens to show a man walk into the frame and sit on his couch with his legs extended, in a very comfortable reading position. In his hand is a book and beside him jumps his pet cat with the furriest tail you can imagine. Soon, the duo is joined by the pet dog of the household. Together, the pets make sure that their human ends up either not being able to read or having to give them a lot of cuddles.

Either way, what they don’t know is that their human is having the best time as well. “Not trying to brag, but I can read almost 5 pages per hour,” reads the caption accompanying this video.

Watch it here:

Posted a bit more than 18 hours ago, on the subReddit r/aww, this video has garnered more than 71,200 likes and several comments from Redditors. It is going all kinds of viral on the platform right now.

“I love the bit where the cat starts chewing on the Christmas ornament,” reads a comment referencing that the décor of the house is strictly in theme with Christmas time. “Every moment is just chaos,” jokes another. “Lucky you! That is one adorably affectionate pup,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?