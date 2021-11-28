Man uses arrow to pop multiple huge balloons at the same time. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that not only leave you stunned but may also make you say “wow.” This video involving an arrow and multiple huge balloons is one such clip. There is a possibility that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

The video is shared on the Instagram page How Ridiculous. The bio of the page describes that the content creators who manage the page do “fun stuff.” And the balloon popping video is certain a perfect example of that.

“One balloon lives to pop another day,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a man taking aim at the huge balloons using a bow and arrow. We won't give away everything, so take a look at what happens next.

Since being posted a day ago, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 likes and counting. The post also prompted people to post varied comments. The video stunned many and they asked “How" referring to the fact that how the man managed to accomplish the feat.

“Need a slowmotion pleasee,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s actually very impressive,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

