Man uses fruit puns during conversation. Video leaves people in splits, including Nargis Fakhri

You may love them or you may hate them, but there is no denying that dad jokes are a form of humour you cannot avoid. In fact, the Internet is filled with such posts that leave us chuckling or rolling our eyes or both at the same time. You may be wondering about the parameters that make a perfect dad joke. Well, to start with it should be a dad administering the joke, even if not your own. Also, it should have one-liners that can induce chuckle. This video recently posted on Instagram perfect checks the list and there is a chance that it will leave you laughing out loud. The video shows a man sharing hilarious fruit puns. The clip has now left many in splits, including actor Nargis Fakhri.

Singer Sheena Melwani posted the video on Instagram. Hailing from Boston, she and her husband are quite popular among netizens, especially TikTok users, for sharing funny videos, reports CNN. In those videos, her husband, who goes by the name "real Indian dad" online and is a father to two kids, interrupts her singing with his witty commentary.

“Do I take @therealindiandad for ‘pomegranate’? #dadjokes #reaction,” she wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show her sitting in front of a table. Within moments, her husband asks her “I saw you packed for the road trip yesterday and you took all the fruit!!” He then goes on to say, “I’m bloody peachless.” That is, however, not the only joke he delivers. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and counting. The share has received comments from many. Nargis Fakhri posted a laughing out loud emoticon while reacting to the video. Several others posted the same emoji too.

“You have to let your mango,” joked an Instagram user. “It’s never too far!!! You guys crack me up,” posted another. “I love how your husband makes you laugh, so admirable … keep it up guys,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

