Man visits friend for weekend and her cat won’t leave his side. Watch

Searching for an adorable cat video to fulfil your daily dose of cuteness? Then here is a video involving a man and his friend's cat that may leave you happy and also make you say aww. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.

The clip was originally posted by Instagram user Jesse Foy on his page. He wrote “But I’m not mad about it” as the post's caption while sharing it last month. The video, however, captured people's attention after it was recently re-shared by another Instagram page. “Cat said ‘Can we keep him?’,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a text “Went to visit my friend for the weekend and her cat would not leave my side.” The video then goes on to show how the feline follows the man everywhere, even to the bathroom.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 93,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“I think you meant you went to visit the cat for the weekend and your friend was nowhere near your side,” joked an Instagram user. “The cat looks like him,” posted another. “I want a cat like that,” expressed a third. “That's too cute,” commented a fourth.

