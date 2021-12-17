Home / Trending / Man visits friend for weekend and her cat won’t leave his side. Watch
trending

Man visits friend for weekend and her cat won’t leave his side. Watch

The video involving the man and the cat prompted people to post varied comments.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the man sitting with the cat.(Instagram/@jesseme93)
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the man sitting with the cat.(Instagram/@jesseme93)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Searching for an adorable cat video to fulfil your daily dose of cuteness? Then here is a video involving a man and his friend's cat that may leave you happy and also make you say aww. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.

The clip was originally posted by Instagram user Jesse Foy on his page. He wrote “But I’m not mad about it” as the post's caption while sharing it last month. The video, however, captured people's attention after it was recently re-shared by another Instagram page. “Cat said ‘Can we keep him?’,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a text “Went to visit my friend for the weekend and her cat would not leave my side.” The video then goes on to show how the feline follows the man everywhere, even to the bathroom.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 93,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“I think you meant you went to visit the cat for the weekend and your friend was nowhere near your side,” joked an Instagram user. “The cat looks like him,” posted another. “I want a cat like that,” expressed a third. “That's too cute,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram cat
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out