Man wears green screen suit to make their dog ‘fly’. Videos show amazing result

Do you regularly follow the official page of Instagram on the same social media platform? Do you love watching videos of pet cats or dogs? Then there is a possibility that you know about the weekly series by Instagram where they share videos of super cute pets. Just like their recent post that shows a dog ‘flying’ and it may remind you of the animated movie Up. The dog is seen flying with help of balloons tied to its back. However, before you get concerned about the pooch’s safety let us tell you that the video is not real but created using technology. The dog is flying with help of his human wearing a green screen suit.

“Love is in the air. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Paca (@i_am_paca), a friendly and calm Boston terrier who is floating into the weekend,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show the dog standing on the floor with a few heart-shaped balloons tied around its waist. Within moments, the pooch starts flying.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared about 15 hours ago, has gone all kinds of viral online. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also showcased their reaction by using heart or fire emoticons.

A video shared on the dog’s person Instagram profile shows how its human made that possible.

What are your thoughts on the videos?