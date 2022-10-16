Man with autism draws Husky with goggles on fan's request. Internet is impressed

People with autism often exhibit unique talents, ranging from sports to music and art. And this man who has level 3 autism is a perfect example of that. The artist uses a permanent marker to make a line drawing of what his fans request from across the world, and the entire process is just fascinating to watch.

The video was shared on Instagram by an N.E. Emmy nominated reporter who goes by Good News Correspondent. "A 'Husky With Goggles' drawing request for @drawingsbytrent. A fantastic artist!" read the caption accompanying the video with hashtags and several emojis. The video shows the 24-year-old artist Trent picking a chit out of a bowl that says 'a Husky with Goggles'. Soon, Trent grabs his permanent marker and draws it on paper. And people are in absolute awe of how he draws a Husky with Goggles using his mind's eye without a sharpie, eraser or a reference. A text insert on the video adds context to the clip. It reads, "Trent has autism with very limited verbal communication. He draws for fans all over the world!"

Watch the video below:

However, this is not the only video that captures Trent drawing certain things. The artist often draws animal mashups on fans' request, and the end result, along with the process, is oddly satisfying to watch. One can watch these videos on the artist's Insta page, which his family runs, all day long. "Drawing requests! A bit scary and a bit adorable," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

In another video posted on Instagram, he can be seen drawing a poodle horse.

All three videos where Trent can be seen drawing animals received several views, likes and comments.

"That's amazing. I'm jealous because I can't even draw a straight line. Well done Trent!!" posted an individual. "Wow that's Fantastic you are blessed with an amazing talent," lauded another. "How it literally flows off his sharpie!! Absolutely Amazing!!" remarked a third. "It's amazing Trent!! What a talented man you are!" expressed a fourth. "I love to watch to see where he'll start each drawing. It's never the same. Does he draw for a better part of his day? My son is obsessed with his animation," shared a fifth.

