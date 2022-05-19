Man wraps his graduation gown and cap on his mother. Watch heartening video

The day a person graduates from college is one of the most special and memorable days of their life. It is an emotional moment when one is conferred a degree that they toiled so hard for and one remembers the sacrifices of their family members. In a really heartfelt and wholesome video, a man wrapped his mother in his graduation cap and gown as he wanted to show his appreciation for everything that she did for him while growing up. The video is really emotional to watch and may leave you in tears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement 13 hours ago and it has got more than 1.9 million views. In the video, the man wrapped his graduation gown and cap on his mother and hugged her. The man is identified as Antonio Chavez and he had posted the video on his personal Instagram account on April 27. In the caption of the video, he explained that he envisioned how beautiful his mother would look in his graduation cap and gown.

“Congratulations mama, you did it! Together we started off with nothing, since a boy I promised myself I would try to give you everything. With these, that are now yours: Two degrees in Psychology and Spanish, a minor in Physical Education, and my soccer achievements. May just these things be proof in that . . . you’ve never failed me, my sisters, our family, nor yourself mama. I love you. Love your son, Buddy,” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“So wholesome and beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “She raised a good man. Well done momma,” posted another. “This is so beautiful! I cried reading and watching this momma you did a fantastic job congratulations to the both of you,” wrote a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts about the heartfelt moment between a son and his mother?