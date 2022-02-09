Man’s rant on increasing screen time gets netizen’s nod of approval

Mobile phones have become an indispensable part of life for many. From scrolling through the endless feeds to binging on various shows, people use their phones for different purposes. However, this habit also ends up increasing the screen time for many. And now, a video reminding people to restrict the time has now created a buzz online.

Content creator Yuvraj Dua posted the video on his personal Instagram profile. He explained his points in a witty way that may make you laugh out loud.

The video opens to show the man addressing people in a funny way and then explaining that people are now addicted to their phones. He explains how after every five minutes all people want to do is check their social media feeds as if doing so will make Genie appear in front of them to grant them three wishes. At one point he also talks about the viral songs like Kacha Badam and Oo Antava that have taken over the Internet – and people’s minds. He ends the video with three questions and in one of them he asks “If it is us who are using the phone or it is the other way round?”

“Tag a friend and tell them to reduce their screen-time. Give me a “Nothing is impossible but this is” in the comments,” he posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the man’s hilarious yet apt rant:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gathered tons of likes. Till now, the video has accumulated more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Kehndi hundi si screen time kam karwade,” joked an Instagram user refereeing to a Twitter trend that recent went viral. “Seedhi baat, no bakwas, as always,” praised another. “Still can’t get over it,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

