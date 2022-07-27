Man’s soothing rendition of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein song Zara Zara on flute goes viral

The song Zara Zara from the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein has been a fan favourite since its release almost two decades ago. The romantic number still leaves people fascinated and probably that is why there are artists who also share this song with their own wonderful twists. Just like musician Varsh Jain who recently posted a flute rendition of the song. His video, since being shared, is going viral.

“Rain + This song = Love. Tag your loved ones in the comment section below!” Jain wrote while posting the video on his personal Instagram page. The clip opens to show him sitting on a chair with a flute in his hand. He then plays a magical rendition of the song that you may end up hearing more than once.

Here’s the soothing song:

The video has been posted on July 6. Since being shared, the video has gone viral online. Till now, it has accumulated more than 6.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with various comments. Some shared how they agree with the artist’s caption that this song is a perfect companion during rain.

“OMG y'all won’t believe it literally started to rain right NOW as I saw this...love,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing and so pure bruh,” shared another. “Soothing as always,” commented a third. “Just wow,” wrote a fourth. Many shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.

The film released in 2001 stars Diya Mirza, Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan. The song Zara Zara is sung by vocalist Bombay Jayashri.