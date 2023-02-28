Man's SUV gets flooded after he takes it under a waterfall. Video sparks debate

Digital creator Arun Panwar recently shared about an unpleasant experience after he took his car under a waterfall. Panwar posted a video on his Instagram account showing how his SUV's sunroof leaked, and water floodedthe vehicle.

The man claims in the video that he was travelling through the hills when he came across a waterfall. He thendecided to wash his car underit. So, before taking the SUV beneath the water, he closes the sunroof to ensure the water doesn't enter the vehicle. But, he was soon taken aback as the water flooded the interior through the speakers.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Ab kabhi sunroof wali gaadi nahi lunga (Now I will never buy a car with a sunroof.)

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 5.2 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual joked, "New speaker cum shower technology." A second person added, "Free wash gone wrong." "Speaker = shower," added a third.

Some people in the post's comments section claimed that Panwar had kept the windows open, allowing the water to come inside the car. A person wrote, "Look at the sunroof glass and left seat of the driver before he goes under the waterfall. It's wet, and drops of water are clearly seen. He is doing this for publicity." Another person added, "If you see properly, then you will notice windows are open, and what if he has lifted the sunroof?"

