Home / Trending / Man's SUV gets flooded after he takes it under a waterfall. Video sparks debate

Man's SUV gets flooded after he takes it under a waterfall. Video sparks debate

trending
Published on Feb 28, 2023 04:19 PM IST

After a man took his car under a waterfall, it started leaking through the speakers. Since the video has gone viral, it has sparked a debate online.

Man's SUV leaks after he takes it under a waterfall.(Instagram/@arunpanwarx)
Man's SUV leaks after he takes it under a waterfall.(Instagram/@arunpanwarx)
ByVrinda Jain

Digital creator Arun Panwar recently shared about an unpleasant experience after he took his car under a waterfall. Panwar posted a video on his Instagram account showing how his SUV's sunroof leaked, and water floodedthe vehicle.

The man claims in the video that he was travelling through the hills when he came across a waterfall. He thendecided to wash his car underit. So, before taking the SUV beneath the water, he closes the sunroof to ensure the water doesn't enter the vehicle. But, he was soon taken aback as the water flooded the interior through the speakers.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Ab kabhi sunroof wali gaadi nahi lunga (Now I will never buy a car with a sunroof.)

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 5.2 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual joked, "New speaker cum shower technology." A second person added, "Free wash gone wrong." "Speaker = shower," added a third.

Some people in the post's comments section claimed that Panwar had kept the windows open, allowing the water to come inside the car. A person wrote, "Look at the sunroof glass and left seat of the driver before he goes under the waterfall. It's wet, and drops of water are clearly seen. He is doing this for publicity." Another person added, "If you see properly, then you will notice windows are open, and what if he has lifted the sunroof?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahindra mahindra scorpio instagram + 1 more
mahindra mahindra scorpio instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out