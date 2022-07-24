Man's Twitter thread on '10 visuals that will make you think' goes viral. Seen it yet?

A thread by a Twitter user on '10 visuals that will make you think' has gone viral on social media, and netizens can't stop showering praises for his apt visualization. The thought-provoking visuals in the viral thread have struck a chord with netizens. There are chances that the visuals may have the same effect on you.

PJ Milani shared the now-viral Twitter thread. His Twitter bio describes him as a film, screenwriting and animation teacher with over 19 years of experience.

"10 Visuals That Will Make You Think," PJ Milani wrote on Twitter while sharing creatives. His first tweet underscores the difference between holding onto one's thoughts and writing them down, and the second visual shows the difference between managing and leadership.

2: The difference between managing and leadership.

The third visual emphasizes using ordinary words and simple sentences, while the fourth tweet is based on Thomas Edison's famous quote.

4: "The secret of success is focus of purpose."

- Thomas Edison

The fifth visual emphasize the lessons learnt after a failure. The sixth graphic shows how less important life moments can become critical and essential to one's life story.

6: "Moments that once lacked meaning and relevance can suddenly be recognized as critical and essential to your life story." -@MatthewDicks

The next tweet outlines the difference between resource and resourceful. The eighth visual underscores the importance of meditation.

8: "Noise brings confusion. Silence brings clarity."

-Maxime Lagacé

The ninth tweet is on creativity, and the last visual highlights the importance of filling one's cup.

10: You can't pour from an empty cup.

The primary tweet has amassed over 7,000 likes and has accumulated over 1,700 retweets. The share has also received a flurry of comments.

"Nice collection of awesome visuals!" shared an individual. "All of these are superb!" commented another. "Thought-provoking visuals and I truly enjoy each of them," wrote a third. "This is awesome!! Captured my attention with the first slide," expressed a fourth.