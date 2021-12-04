Man’s way of birdwatching may leave you intrigued. Watch interesting video

Birdwatching is a recreational activity that many enjoy. Generally, it consists of people standing afar with their binoculars glued to their eyes to spot and watch different birds. This man, however, has given a new twist to the entire activity. And a video showing how has left people intrigued. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

“This gives a whole new meaning to birdwatching,” reads the caption shared along with the post on Reddit. The video opens to show the man wearing a modified eyewear. The eye gear, besides having transparent glasses, also has a semicircular plate attached to it.

The video opens to show the man wearing the eyewear and putting some bird food in the plate. Within moments, a small bird sits on the plate, takes a few bites, and flies away leaving the man happily surprised.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 10,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments from people. It was also shared on several other subreddits.

“Man's so harpy,” wrote a Reddit user. “It's early, but ima go ahead and exclaim that this is the best thing I'll see all day!” commented another. “That dude's excitement is really cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON