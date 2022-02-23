McDonald's China launches coriander ice-cream sundae, confuses Twitter. See pic

McDonald's China is known to have such special items on their menu which are not available anywhere else in the world. This time they have taken the Internet by storm as they have introduced an all-new, limited edition coriander or cilantro ice-cream sundae to their menu. A Twitter user, Daniel Ahmad, has taken to the platform in order to share about this new introduction to the menu of McDonald's China.

According to the official website of McDonald's China, the special coriander ice-cream sundae is available at the price of 6.6 Yuan at their stores. They have also mentioned that the dessert will be served in a way where it is limited in quantity and on a first-come, first-serve basis that will be valid till stocks last.

The Twitter post, however, was shared with a caption that reads, “McDonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting.” The post is complete with an image of the item that has been recently launched as part of the menu of McDonald's China.

Take a look at the tweet for yourself right here:

Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting... pic.twitter.com/uHgA3vyn2Y — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 21, 2022

This tweet was shared on February 21 and has received more than 2,000 likes on it since then. This tweet has also received various reactions and comments from Twitter users, many of whom didn't seem to hate it but were definitely confused by this new combination.

Here is what somebody who bought this cilantro ice-cream had to say about its taste:

I bought one，pretty good. But it is more like lime&mint but not Cilantro

买了一个尝尝，挺好吃。但是更像是青柠加薄荷而不是香菜😂 pic.twitter.com/9zRZKbw21w — 冰棒 (@icepervocaloid) February 22, 2022

An individual conveyed their feelings towards the coriander ice-cream sundae with the help of this GIF:

Another posted this:

McDonald’s Thailand would like to say hello. pic.twitter.com/BDsnp79w2t — Will Hanna (@WillHanna5) February 21, 2022

“I don’t hate it,” commented a Twitter user. Another person of Chinese heritage hilariously commented this, “I am denouncing my heritage.” “I am a cilantro enjoyer and another comment said the green stuff is just mint syrup, I would eat this,” posted yet another.

What are your thoughts on the cilantro ice-cream sundae by McDonald's China?