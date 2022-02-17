McDonald’s Sprite memes take over Twitter, brands themselves jump in. See tweets

If you have been to McDonald's, have you ever tried their Sprite? It sure hits different compared to the regular Sprite that one can buy in a bottle, or at least that's what the Internet seems to think. The McDonald's Sprite memes have been around for a while. But this time, the brands that are McDonald's and Sprite, have also hopped on the Twitter trend of making memes about how different it tastes.

McDonald's posted this meme below, referring to the joke that what took the dinosaurs out of this planet was in fact not a meteor, but their Sprite!

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

When someone asked how they are doing, this is what the official account of McDonald’s replied. In the thread, Sprite also joined in:

just tweeting about mcdonald’s sprite, wbu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

Many others on the Internet are of the hilarious opinion that McDonald's Sprite tastes like television static. Here’s what McDonald’s had to say about it:

Recently, a Twitter user took to the platform in order to to share how they felt that it would taste and even look like. They said it’d be something like how a scene transition was done in the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon:

that sprite looking like a scene transition in spongebob https://t.co/R6dvETsUGn — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 16, 2022

This hilariously Gen Z tweet that comes next, practically cannot be made head or tail out of, but is quite funny nonetheless:

McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 16, 2022

Another Twitter user said that it looks like a chemical that one could find in a laboratory. They even suggested that McDonald's Sprite should be added to the periodic table going to the fact that it looks like a chemical agent:

They need to add this to the periodic table… https://t.co/mhbAlagM07 — rueington (@arrington171) February 16, 2022

What are your thoughts on these funny McDonald's Sprite memes? Do you agree with them?