Medical student 'treats' stuffed owl toy to make its three-year-old human happy

A story of a medical student going that extra mile to put a smile on the face of a three-year-old patient has turned into a source of joy for many. Shared on Twitter, the thread explains how he helped the little one by ‘treating’ her stuffed owl toy.

It all started with a post shared by Dr Jessie Allan about a medical student. “I went to discharge a toddler from the hospital and found a medical student in the room carefully bandaging her owl stuffy who had a “broken wing”. He left the toddler clear “stuffy care instructions” and some stickers. The future of medicine is bright,” she wrote.

Her post, quite expectedly, went viral. The student in question, Thomas Beck, then took to his Twitter handle to shed some light on the incident. “I woke up yesterday to a message that something I did went viral. Confused at first, but later found this tweet posted by @DrJessieAllan, my amazing pediatrics preceptor,” he wrote and re-tweeted the post shared by Dr Allan. He then created a thread explaining the situation in detail.

“Before leaving my shift in pediatrics @StanfordChild yesterday, I had one last task to do...fix HoooMe's broken wing. In the morning, my 3 year old patient told me that her stuffed owl, HoooMe, recently had an accident, broke her wing, and just hasn't been the same,” he tweeted. “I told her that I'd return later to help fix HoooMe's wing.After I was finished with my daily tasks, I gathered some materials to create a cast for HoooMe. The smile on my patient's face after we finished the cast was the highlight of my clinical year at @StanfordMed,” he added.

In a few more tweets he explained how he had no idea that Dr Allan would walk in the room when he was with the patient. He also shared how the experience made him feel.

Take a look at the tweets:

I am truly grateful to have had this experience. It reminded me that being a doctor is more than just medicine and surgery. We also heal through actions like these. I am so happy that that this story resonated with so many people around the world. — Thomas Beck (@tbecknv) April 30, 2022

Also, I am so pleased that this tweet highlighted similar actions by other healthcare providers that often go unnoticed by many but truly touch the hearts of those that receive them. #MedTwitter @Stanford — Thomas Beck (@tbecknv) April 30, 2022

The post by Dr Allan, since being posted, has gathered nearly 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post shared by Thomas Beck also accumulated nearly 2,000 likes. Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments.

“Such a lovely gesture! Keep us posted on Hoome’s patient satisfaction survey responses?” shared a Twitter user. “’I’m reassured to learn the “art of medicine” still exists. You will be the kind of physician we all wish to have,” posted another. “Lovely and that’s what being a caring human being is all about. Well done and please don’t change,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

