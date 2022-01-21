Meet Bowser the ‘designated baby bouncer’ dog who is good at his job. Watch

Are you looking for an adorable video that you may end up watching more than once? Then here is a clip involving a dog and a baby that might just do the trick. This cute video has now won people’s hearts. Chances are, it will win you over too.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of WeRateDogs. “This is Bowser. He’s the designated baby bouncer for today. Doesn’t mind the responsibility because he’s quite good at it. 14/10,” they posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a baby sleeping in a cradle. A dog is seen sitting beside it slowly swinging the cradle with its paws. The video is absolutely wholesome to watch.

Take a look at the video:

This is Bowser. He’s the designated baby bouncer for today. Doesn’t mind the responsibility because he’s quite good at it. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/olrsmdUhCb — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 19, 2022

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several likes. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“Is Bowser available I need a nap,” wrote a Twitter user. “Huskies are exceptionally good with babies. My son has a husky who’s 1 1/2 and he’s amazing with my baby grandson. He’s so gentle with him and completely tolerant of the baby climbing on him or pulling fur or taking his toys. It’s beautiful to witness. They’re partners in crime,” shared another. “We do not deserve them, but we must keep trying, for one day we may,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the baby and the dog?