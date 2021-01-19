Meet Japan's 10-year-old sumo wrestler Kyuta
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out.
At 85 kilograms (187 lb), Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys five or six years older.
Last year, he was crowned the under-10 world champion, beating out competition from as far afield as the United Kingdom and Ukraine.
His training regime, devised by his father Taisuke, is relentless.
He trains six days a week, either at his local sumo club or lifting weights. He also swims and practices track and field to build up the flexibility and explosive quickness needed for sumo wrestling.
Kyuta has been on the programme since his father entered him in a tournament while still in kindergarten.
"I didn’t teach him anything, he could do various things naturally," said Taisuke, a former amateur sumo.
"There is a talent for sumo and he has that talent. He won the tournament. I thought he may have something special."
A shy boy of few words, Kyuta's motivations are simple.
"It is fun to beat people older than me."
"I'M BETTING EVERYTHING ON THIS"
When it became apparent the boy had talent, Taisuke moved the family to the Fukugawa area of Tokyo that is famous for producing sumo wrestlers. It has an abundance of clubs and Nominosukune Shrine, where the God of Sumo is said to reside, meaning there is a lot of local support for the Kumagais.
Father and son use a local temple for intense one-on-one training. The sessions tend to finish with the pair wrestling up and down the carpet in front of the main shrine.
Taisuke pushes Kyuta so hard that the child is often left breathless and crying. But he believes it is the only way to get the best out of his son.
"I think he is managing to make time for himself and I think he has time to play with his friends," explained Taisuke. "I don’t think it is too much pressure."
The training is expensive and requires a huge commitment from the entire family, including his mother Makiko.
"I don’t do gambling (at a casino). Instead, I’m betting everything on this," Taisuke said.
4,000 DAILY CALORIES
Key to any sumo’s success is their diet.
On an average day, Kyuta will consume 2,700 to 4,000 calories, including over a litre of milk and copious amounts of protein. Steak is his favourite.
Over a bowl of chanko nabe, a speciality sumo broth, Taisuke said Kyuta needs to put on another 20 kg by the time he enters middle school in two years.
If he does that, the hope is he will be taken in by a high-profile sumo stable and Taisuke said there has already been interest.
His current coach, former professional wrestler Shinichi Taira, thinks Kyuta has what it takes.
"At the moment, he has great talent," said Taira.
Kyuta wants to reach the level of ‘yokozuna’ – the highest ranking in the sport.
But he admits the regime can be brutal.
"Sumo training is something you don’t describe with words like ‘enjoy’," Kyuta said.
"When it became tough… I have thought about (quitting) sometimes."
For now though, the grind towards the top continues, for both father and son.
(Reporting by Kim Kyung-Hoon and Jack Tarrant; writing by Jack Tarrant; editing by Kim Coghill)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lollipop lagelu to O betaji: Dancing dad's groovy moves win hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter floods with wishes after India's historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two giant pythons rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History-making woman kicker tweets about being invited to Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA posts pic of Atlanta from space in honour of Martin Luther King’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 teddy bears are ‘hibernating’ at a warehouse in Hungry. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis player Yulia Putintseva tweets video of ‘unwanted roommate’. It’s a mouse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's dog Major welcomed to White House by Josh Groban at 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox