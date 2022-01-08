Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Meet the ‘naturally affectionate’ parrot that loves to squish and cuddle. Watch
trending

Meet the ‘naturally affectionate’ parrot that loves to squish and cuddle. Watch

The video of the parrot that loves to squish and cuddle is too cute to handle.
The image, taken from the video, shows the parrot that loves to squish and cuddle.(Instagram/@concerningparrots)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Cuteness overload,” probably that is what you will be inclined to say after seeing this video of a very cute parrot. There is also a chance that the video will make you say aww – and that too multiple times.

Originally posted on the Instagram page called @concerningparrots, the video created a buzz after being shared on the official Insta page. “Here comes the sun. Meet Fawkes (@concerningparrots), a naturally affectionate 5-year-old sun conure parrot who loves to squish and cuddle,” they wrote while sharing the video. They posted the video as a part of their #WeeklyFluff series.

The video opens to show a very beautiful parrot walking sideways to reach its human. Though short, there is a chance that you’ll end up watching the video over and over again.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared about six hours ago, has gathered more than 3.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments. A few also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Aww,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP