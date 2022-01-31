Mel Jones gifts bat to kids playing cricket with a bottle in stands. Watch

A video of Australia cricketer turned commentator Mel Jones gifting a cricket bat to a group of kids has created a chatter online. The incident took place during a match of Women's Ashes between Australia and England in Canberra. The share has now left people smiling. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

The video was posted on Twitter by Fox News. “What a beautiful moment @meljones_33 [Mel Jones] gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt [Kookaburra Cricket] bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a few kids using a plastic bottle as a bat to play cricket in the stands after the match was halted due to rainfall. One of the kids is seen bowling, while the other one is batting using the bottle. The clip also captures Jones walking towards the kids and gifting them a brand new bat. Later, she also joins them to play

Take a look at the video:

What a beautiful moment 😍 @meljones_33 gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay 👏



#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/Esz5mO068a — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 29, 2022

The video has been posted on January 29. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to poste various reactions.

“Absolutely legend stuff Mel. These kids will remember this day for the rest of their lives and imagine if one of them becomes an Aussie cricketer one day and this story is that starting point!” wrote a Twitter user. “Few additional members for the Mel Jones fan club,” posted another. “What a fantastic gift and thought. Wonderful they came to see the cricket and this simple action probably will be a highlight they remember forever,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON