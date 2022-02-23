Meme on how dog and cat parents behave makes Elon Musk laugh out loud. See tweet

If you are a regular user of social media, then you may have seen memes describing how dog and cat parents behave differently. Those are usually the posts that leave people chuckling. Just like this post that has tickled people’s funny bone, including that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. There is a chance that the meme will make your laugh out loud too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This meme that has been doing the rounds of social media, on both Twitter and Instagram, shows the basic difference in behaviour between cat parents and dog parents. It aptly and hilariously captures how dog parents say that their dogs are always the sweetest even if they are behaving a little angrily. In the same way that cat parents often say that their cats can get sassy even if they look adorable and cuddly.

The meme was posted by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter. Elon Musk shared an emoticon while reacting to Markus’s post. Take a look at the Twitter post and the tech billionaire’s reaction to it:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This meme was shared on Twitter on February 21. It has since received more than 31,000 likes. Elon Musk’s reply too received nearly 19,000 likes and counting.

The meme tweet has several reactions from people who couldn't stop laughing at it. There were also some who wrote how much they relate to the post.

One comment under this tweet goes something like, “I have 17 cats and can testify they are crazy little monsters.” Another reply reads, “This is an accurate representation of what I generally tell people about my pets when they come over.”

What are your thoughts on this rib-tickling meme related to cats and dogs that prompted a response from Elon Musk?