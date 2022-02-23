Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Meme on how dog and cat parents behave makes Elon Musk laugh out loud. See tweet
trending

Meme on how dog and cat parents behave makes Elon Musk laugh out loud. See tweet

The post on how dog and cat parents behave that prompted a response from Elon Musk was shared on Twitter by Billy Markus.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the dog and cat related meme that was posted on Twitter.(AP File Photo )
Published on Feb 23, 2022 08:40 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular user of social media, then you may have seen memes describing how dog and cat parents behave differently. Those are usually the posts that leave people chuckling. Just like this post that has tickled people’s funny bone, including that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. There is a chance that the meme will make your laugh out loud too.

This meme that has been doing the rounds of social media, on both Twitter and Instagram, shows the basic difference in behaviour between cat parents and dog parents. It aptly and hilariously captures how dog parents say that their dogs are always the sweetest even if they are behaving a little angrily. In the same way that cat parents often say that their cats can get sassy even if they look adorable and cuddly.

The meme was posted by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter. Elon Musk shared an emoticon while reacting to Markus’s post. Take a look at the Twitter post and the tech billionaire’s reaction to it:

RELATED STORIES

This meme was shared on Twitter on February 21. It has since received more than 31,000 likes. Elon Musk’s reply too received nearly 19,000 likes and counting.

The meme tweet has several reactions from people who couldn't stop laughing at it. There were also some who wrote how much they relate to the post.

One comment under this tweet goes something like, “I have 17 cats and can testify they are crazy little monsters.” Another reply reads, “This is an accurate representation of what I generally tell people about my pets when they come over.”

What are your thoughts on this rib-tickling meme related to cats and dogs that prompted a response from Elon Musk?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk dog. cat memes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP